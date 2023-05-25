Remains of Awang Askandar arrive at T.U Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of Malaysian Everest 2023 (ME2023) climber who is also Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt. Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub arrived at T.U Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu at 4.40 pm (Nepal time) for an autopsy and documentation matters.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today informed that chargé d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu, Mohd Fadzle Abu Hasan was present to receive the remains and help arrange the repatriation process.

“The autopsy and documentation process are expected to take two days. If all goes well, the remains will arrive in the home country latest by this Saturday, (May 27),“ read the statement.

Earlier the local media reported that Awang Askandar was confirmed dead after falling in his climb to the peak of Mount Everest, which is 8,848 metres above sea level.

The deceased who was in the mission to conquer Mount Everest together with another national climber Muhammad Hawari Hashim, 33, was at an altitude of 8,000 metres above sea level and only needed about 20 minutes to reach the summit.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue (SAR) for Muhammad Hawari by local rescue teams is still ongoing, according to the statement, adding that any latest developments would be notified from time to time.

“The Malaysian government has also announced a financial contribution of RM1.48 million to the Altitud Exploration Club for the search and rescue operation.

“The Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu will continue to provide the necessary assistance for the repatriation process and ensure that the search for the missing ME2023 climber runs smoothly,“ read the statement. -Bernama