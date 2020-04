KUCHING: The remains of a man who was reported missing after being attacked by a crocodile three days ago in a river near Kampung Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman, about 220km from here, was found by villagers at about 7.30am today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director, Tiong Ling Hii said the victim, identified as Yahna Mehrat, 29, was found floating about 2.7km upstream from where he was last spotted before he was believed to have been attacked by the crocodile

“The deceased was found with both his arms and left leg missing, believed to have been devoured by the crocodile. The remains have been taken to Sri Aman Hospital,” Tiong said when contacted.

Yahna was reported missing by his uncle at around 2pm on Wednesday (April 22) after he was believed to have been dragged away by a crocodile while they were setting up fishing nets in the river.

The Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Department with the help of the police and villagers launched a search and rescue operation as soon as the report was received at 3.50pm on the day of the incident. — Bernama