KUALA LUMPUR: The bodies of the four members of a Malaysian family who were killed in a road crash in New Zealand last Friday will be buried at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch at 12.30 pm local time tomorrow.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement today, said prior to that, the remains of the four family members would be taken to the Al Noor Mosque for the funeral prayer.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses its thanks and appreciation to the local authorities and the Malaysian community in New Zealand for providing the various assistance to the next-of-kin of the victims involved in the crash,” it said.

The crash on State Highway 1, Kaikoura, New Zealand, last Friday killed Dr Rumihati Abd Hamid, 49, her husband Adanan Jemain, 49, and their second child, Maisarah Arifah, 13.

The couple’s oldest child, Nur Irfan, 15, succumbed to her injuries at 6.30 pm local time yesterday, while their youngest daughter, Nur Arifah, 11, was injured and being treated at Wellington Hospital. — Bernama