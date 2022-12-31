Remains of Malaysian who drowned in Bali returns home

KUALA LUMPUR: The foreign ministry has repatriated the remains of a Malaysian man who drowned while trying to save two other tourists at the Nusa Penida Diamond Beach Island in Bali, Indonesia on Dec 27.

According to a statement issued by the ministry today, the remains of the victim arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 10.15 yesterday on flight MH852.

“The victim was reported missing at 2.50 pm on Dec 27 (Tuesday) while trying to save two foreign tourists who were having difficulties on the beach of the resort island before being swept away by the current,” read the statement.

It said that the victim was found drowned on Dec 28.

The ministry, through the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, has provided appropriate consular assistance to facilitate the management of the remains, including coordination with local authorities to enable the remains to be brought home immediately.

“The ministry also conveys condolences to the family of the deceased and hopes that the family will remain strong through these difficult times,” it said. - Bernama