BALIK PULAU: A retired teacher who was reported missing since March 2, after leaving his house alone was found dead in the forest area of Bukit Cengkih, Titi Serong here today.

The remains of Yahaya Mohamed, 80, was found at about 4.45pm near a steep slope by the search and rescue team.

The deceased’s son, Mohamed Rahimi Yahya, 44, said his father’s body was found not far from where the senior citizen’s Perodua Kancil was found.

He said his father’s body was found about 50m from the hillside and he was believed to have fallen while walking in the area.

“He must have hit his head when he fell because he was bleeding on the head,” he said when contacted today.

Southwest district police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan confirmed the finding and said the body had been sent to Balik Pulau Hospital.

Earlier, Yahaya’s Perodua Kancil was found by villagers at Bukit Cengkih on Thursday and a search and rescue operation was conducted in the area.

A missing person’s report was lodged after the teacher left his home, in Hilir Sungai Burung, Saturday last week, in a Perodua Kancil car.

The deceased who had a memory problem, was said to have wanted to go to the house of an acquaintance, known as Kak Teh, in Kampung Terang to send surplus rice to feed the chicken before being reported missing. — Bernama