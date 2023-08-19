Remains of one plane crash victim to be released to family today

KLANG: The remains of one of the 10 victims in the plane crash on Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina Shah Alam, will be handed over to the family today morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix), however, said further information including the victim's identity will be disclosed today.

“We will release one body tomorrow morning... we will contact the family first before further information is shared with the public,“ he said briefly to reporters at the Forensic Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang here yesterday.

Earlier, Hussein held a meeting with the pathology team, the Malaysian Chemical Department, Bukit Aman police fingerprint division and ontology (dental) experts from the Ministry of Health regarding the development of identifying the victims.

He said in addition to the process at the HTAR Forensic Department, his side also sent the victim's sample to the Chemical Department in Petaling Jaya for the identification process.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the process of managing the bodies of the victims of the plane crash was expected to be completed as early as Monday.

In the 2.48 pm incident yesterday, a private plane crashed near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, killing all two crew and six passengers, as well as two road users, an e-hailing driver and a p-hailing rider. -Bernama