Remains of two siblings killed in house fire buried in one grave

JOHOR BAHRU: The remains of the two siblings killed in a house fire in Jalan Bunga Raya Besar, Kampung Dato Sulaiman Menteri, here yesterday were buried at the Mukim Tebrau Muslim Cemetery at 5.30 pm today.

The remains of three-year-old Muhammad Zafran Muhammad Fikri and his sister, Nurul Hawa Zafira Muhammad Fikri, two, were buried together in one grave.

Some 50 family members, relatives and close friends of the family were at the graveyard to pay their last respects.

The mother of the two children, Nurul Ain Najihah Zulkifli, 27, said she accepted the death of her two children as fated.

“They are now in heaven...but it makes me feel overwhelmed... I was the first person to enter the house after the fire was put out and what I saw was my daughter embraced in her brother’s arms. My son was holding his sister in his arms,” she said when met at the cemetery.

In the fire, which broke out in a single storey-house at about 1.40 pm yesterday, firemen found the bodies of the two siblings on the bedroom floor. -Bernama