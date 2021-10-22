Remand against bomoh suspected of raping woman extended

KOTA BHARU: The remand order against a bomoh (traditional healer) suspected of raping a 23-year-old woman, allegedly when treating her at a house in Kampung Tendong here recently, has been extended until Oct 26.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir, when contacted, said the remand order extension was issued by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

It was reported that the 67-year-old man was detained in Pasir Mas on Oct 15 after the woman alleged that he had raped her while she was undergoing traditional treatment at his house.-Bernama