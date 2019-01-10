Remand against businessman who produced gold coins extended

KUANTAN: The remand order against a businessman who allegedly produced gold coins with the image of the Sultan of Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Pahang Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah without permission has been extended for another three days from today.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof, when contacted, said the order against the 31-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Humairah KM Haider.

The businessman, with the title “Datuk Seri” and from Petaling Jaya in Selangor, was arrested at 7.15 pm last Tuesday following a report from Istana Abdul Aziz on the production and selling of the gold coins with the image of the two rulers on Dec 28 last year.

Following his arrest, the police seized two gold coins with an image of the Pahang Sultan and the coat of arms of Pahang. — Bernama