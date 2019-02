KUANTAN: The remand order on the stepfather and mother of five-year-old boy Muhammad Hafiz Abdullah, who died, and is believed to have been abused, has been extended to March 6.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan in a statement here today said the remand application made under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code was allowed by Rompin magistrate Azizah Ahmad.

On Feb 21, the media reported Muhammad Hafiz was confirmed dead when he was taken to the Padang Rumbia Health Clinic, Pekan, near here on Feb 20.

The victim was allegedly abused by his stepfather at their home in Kampung Padang Rumbia and medical examination by a doctor found fresh bruises on the chest, burn marks on the soles, cuts on the lips and bruises on the right eye and forehead.

The post-mortem conducted at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here confirmed the cause of death of the elder of the two siblings was due to multiple injuries in the head and spleen.

Following that the police arrested the victim’s 54-year-old stepfather and 25-year-old mother, to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama