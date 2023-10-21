Remand extended against airline co-founder

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order against a co-founder and shareholder of a local airline company who has a “Datuk” title has been extended till tomorrow. The man was arrested on Oct 17.

However, Bukit Aman Commerical Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the businessman’s wife and son were released.

He said police will call several individuals comprising business associates and investors to help in the investigation of the case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“They (associates and investors) are advised to come forward to help in the investigation as it is better to give their cooperation to the police to avoid any inconveniences,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Ramli said since the investigation began, his team had frozen 15 bank accounts with funds amounting to nearly RM5 million.

On Tuesday, Bernama reported that police had arrested a 57-year-old businessman, together with his wife, 55, and son, 26, at their residence in Shah Alam, Selangor. -Bernama