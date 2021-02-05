Remand extended against stepfather, mother in child abuse death case

MELAKA, Feb 5: The remand order on the mother and stepfather of the seven-year-old boy who was found drowned in a water tub at his house in Taman Krubong Jaya here, last week, has been extended for another seven days.

Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the remand period on the couple which ended today, has been extended to Feb 12, to complete the investigation.

"The remand order was issued by Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court senior registrar, Mohd Anuar Ostadi today. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty, if convicted," he said in a statement here today.

On Jan 29, a seven-year-old boy died believed to have been abused by his mother and stepfather, aged 32 and 38, at Taman Krubong Jaya here.

The child was allegedly drowned in a water tub in the 4pm incident, but preliminary police investigation found that there were physical injuries on the victim's body.

The victim’s remains were laid to rest at the Padang Lebar Muslim Cemetery, Simpang Bekoh in Jasin, at about 12.40pm last Monday.- Bernama