Remand extended against woman, boyfriend over death of nine-year-old boy

IPOH: The remand order against a woman and her boyfriend, believed to be involved in the death of a nine-year-old boy in Taman Panglima, Assam Kumbang in Taiping last week, has been extended for another six days.

Taiping district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the application was made this morning as the previous remand period ends today.

“The extension is from tomorrow (Aug 7) until Aug 12. The investigation is ongoing and the investigation papers will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor soon,” he said in a brief statement today.

On July 31, a boy was found dead in a house after the police were alerted of the incident by the public and it was found that there was an element of abuse against the victim.

The police then arrested the victim’s mother, 36, and her boyfriend, in his 30s, who also lived in the house, to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim was reported to have been abused since March and the body was taken to the Taiping Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem. - Bernama