IPOH: The remand order against a husband and wife who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a drug-processing syndicate at a house in Klebang, here last Friday, was extended by six days until next Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the remand order against the 40-year-old man, believed to be the mastermind of the syndicate, and his 49-year-old wife was extended after their six-day remand period since Sunday expired today.

The couple were arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Three other men who are apprehended under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 since Saturday could be detained to a maximum of 60 days,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

The five suspects, aged between 25 and 50 years, were arrested by the Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department in three raids around the city last Friday.

The police also smashed a drug-processing laboratory valued at RM603,165.50 during the raid. - Bernama