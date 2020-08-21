Remand extended for alleged human organ trader

KUCHING: A man who has been remanded by police since Aug 14 for investigation into an international human organ trading activity, had his remand order extended for another five days, today.

Assistant Registrar of the Kuching Subordinate Court, Dora Undau, issued the order against the 48-year-old man following an application submitted by the investigating officer, ASP Nor Elyanis Mohd Yusoff.

The suspect was brought to the Magistrate Court today after the first remand order of seven days expired on Aug 20.

Earlier the man had surrendered himself and was placed under arrest on Aug 13 at the Kuching Police District Headquarters.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar M M Sree in a statement after the arrest said, the suspect turned up at the police headquarters after knowing that he was being sought to investigate his claim to a British tabloid that he was a human organ trader.

He made the claim to an undercover reporter of the United Kingdom based news portal The Sun, which on Aug 8, reported on his alleged human organ trafficking activities.

In the news report, the suspect claimed he could arrange illegal transplant tourism packages for Britons at a fee of 85,000 GBP (about RM469,977).

He was also reported to have masterminded 45 illicit kidney sales and had used Facebook to lure poverty-stricken victims from around the world to sell their organs to desperate patients.

Police are investigating the case under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama