Remand extended for brothers over drug case

IPOH: The remand order against a pair of brothers who were arrested after they were caught in the act of ‘cooking’ and processing drugs in a raid at a house in Kampar on Monday, has been extended for another four days.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said the remand on suspects aged 44 and 45, which expired today, is to be extended from tomorrow until Jan 20 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

On Jan 9, the suspects, both unemployed, were arrested during a raid at 4 pm and police also confiscated several types of drugs, including heroin and syabu at the house following police intelligence and public information.

The police investigation also revealed that the house was used as a drug processing laboratory since December last year.

Upon inspection, police also found about 40 kilogrammes of heroin worth RM600,000 and liquid suspected to be drugs worth RM60,000. - Bernama