Remand extended for Patrick Teoh over alleged insult of TMJ

JOHOR BARU: The three-day remand order on actor and radio announcer Patrick Teoh, who allegedly made insulting remarks against the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and the Johor royal institution, which ended today has been extended by another two days until Thursday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Teoh, 73, who was detained on Saturday, was brought to the Johor Baru magistrate’s court this morning.

“His remand has been extended for another two days ending on May 14 (Thursday),” he told reporters, here today.

Áyob Khan said Teoh has given some cooperation with the police in their investigations.

Asked on whether the suspect had remembered his passwords including email, Ayob Khan said he would explain the matter later.

He said Teoh’s missing phone has also been found.

On May 9, Teoh was nabbed by a police team from the state Commercial CID at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters.

Police also seized a laptop belonging to Teoh.

On Friday, Johor police received a report from the public alleging that a Facebook user by the name of ‘Patrick Teoh’ had insulted Tunku Ismail.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both, on conviction. - Bernama