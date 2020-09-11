Remand extended for two directors over RM800M false claims

KUCHING: The Magistrate’s Court today extended by two more days the remand of two men with the ‘Datuk’ title to facilitate investigation into false claims amounting to more than RM800 million for road upgrading projects in Sarawak.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi allowed the extension of the remand on the men, aged 42 and 44.

The company directors were detained in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) special operation here on Sept 8.

According to a source, they were alleged to have submitted false claims in connection with the implementation of 10 road upgrading projects, worth over RM800 million, in the interior areas of Sarawak.

The project was carried out under the Defence Ministry’s ‘Projek Jiwa Murni’ and was awarded to their company from 2010 to 2016.

The areas involved are Miri, Kapit, Ba’kelalan, Limbang and Belaga.-Bernama