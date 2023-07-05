Remand extended for woman who sexually assaulted son

SHAH ALAM: The remand order against a woman who allegedly committed physical sexual assault on her 14-year-old son has been extended for three days, starting today.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Superintendent Ramli Kasa said the remand against the 33-year-old woman was issued by the Kuala Selangor Magistrate’s Court.

The remand order has been extended until May 10, he said when contacted by Bernama.

The woman was arrested at her home in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam, Selangor last Tuesday after police received a report from an officer of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) who received information about the abuse through a video obtained from an unknown person. - Bernama