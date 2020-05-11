Remand extension for DUI driver who rammed policeman at roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have obtained a remand extension from May 11-13 for a 44-year-old man who ran into a policeman at a Covid-19 roadblock at the Kajang South toll plaza on the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS) on May 3.

Selangor criminal investigation department chief, Senior Asst Comm (SAC) Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, said in a statement that the application was made this morning.

The Toyota Hilux driver was first arrested for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, and released on police bail on May 8, but was rearrested and placed in remand for three days under Section 304 (b) and Section 269 of the Penal Code .

In the 2.11am incident on May 3, Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, from the Kajang district police headquarters, died at the scene from severe head and body injuries after he was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver. — Bernama