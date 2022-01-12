Remand for clerk involved in vaccine certification bribery

KOTA KINABALU: An office boy is in remand for seven days since yesterday for allegedly soliciting bribes from the public for the purpose of getting the COVID-19 Vaccination Digital Certificate in the MySejahtera app last October.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at about 1.30 pm yesterday at the MACC office here.

He was believed to have solicited bribes of over RM2,000 from the public for the purpose of getting the COVID-19 Vaccination Digital Certificate in the MySejahtera app last October.

He was also believed to have given bribes to volunteers at a vaccination centre as a reward for registering names of unvaccinated individuals to get the digital certificate. - Bernama