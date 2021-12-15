Remand of enforcement officer extended in gang robbery case

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand of an enforcement agency officer suspected of being involved in a gang robbery here last Friday has been extended until Monday, police said today.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said, however, another suspect arrested and remanded in the case had been freed on police bail.

Police had taken the statements of five more individuals to help in the investigation, bringing to 17 the number of people who have had their statements recorded so far, he told Bernama.

On Dec 11, a news portal reported that two individuals including an officer from an enforcement agency were arrested by police for suspected involvement in a RM1 million gang robbery at a house in Jalan Ampang here. — Bernama