Remand of ex-diplomat’s son extended by five days over ganja cultivation

KUANTAN: The remand of a former diplomat’s son held in connection with ganja cultivation in Janda Baik, Bentong has been extended by five days, said Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar.

In a statement, he said the first remand order on the suspect expired today and police got it extended from May 31 until June 4.

On May 24, Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed that the 78-year-old former diplomat with the title of “Datuk” was nabbed on May 21 on suspicion of cultivating 102 cannabis plants in a village in Janda Baik.

Police subsequently arrested his 53-year-old son in Shah Alam, Selangor on May 23.

The former diplomat was released on May 28 after police failed to get an extension of his remand order from the Bentong Magistrate’s Court. - Bernama