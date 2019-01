PUTRAJAYA: The three-day remand order on two company directors to facilitate the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged corruption and false claims, involving RM1.8 million, has been extended for another three days.

A woman insurance agent who was arrested on the same day with the two directors and remanded for three days, was, however, released on MACC bail.

Magistrate Ahmad Afiq Hasan allowed the release of the woman, with a bail of RM10,000 in one surety, and extended the remand order against the two company director, one of them with the title “Datuk”, following applications from MACC.

They were alleged to have abused their position and received gratification from a supplier for purchase of a factory equipment.

They were arrested when they presented themselves at the MACC office here last Wednesday yesterday.

Magistrate Ahmad Afiq also allowed the MACC’s application to extend for two days beginning tomorrow the remand on a former senior product manager of a company for allegedly soliciting bribes estimated to be over RM2 million.

The 40-year-old man was detained for allegedly receiving bribes worth more than RM2 million from a company, among others, for the approval of credit notes issued to the company. — Bernama