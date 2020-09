KUALA LUMPUR: Four directors of a company, who were held for investigations last week over the dumping of effluents in Rawang, will spend another five days in remand.

Police obtained a remand extension on the directors of Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd at the Selayang magistrate’s court at about 9am yesterday.

The four brothers, aged between 50 and 60, were remanded for six days last week following their arrest on Sept 4.

Police also made a fresh arrest yesterday when they held a mechanic in his 30s. The employee of the Yip Chee Seng & Sons company was remanded for six days in the same court yesterday.

Sources said investigators had gone to the company’s premises in Batu Arang, Rawang yesterday for evidence-gathering. It is learnt that police had also taken one of the detained directors along.

To date, nine people, comprising the brothers, their four staff and a friend, are in custody to assist in investigations.

Over one million households and businesses in the Klang Valley were affected by a water cut last week after water treatment plants in Sungai Selangor were shut down due to toxic pollution of Sungai Gong.

The families of the brothers had denied the company was behind the dumping of toxic material.

They said the company had engaged a legitimate waste disposal contractor to dispose its scheduled waste and proved this with documentation.

A spokesman also said the company premises was not a factory but a storage yard where heavy construction machinery and vehicles were kept.

