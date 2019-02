KUCHING: The remand order on a 35-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the cheating case involving 47 Malaysians who were detained in Cambodia has been extended for three days until March.

The order to extend the remand on the man, who is the first suspect arrested in the case, was approved by Magistrate Faelly Jeffrey Lanjungan here today.

The man was arrested at his house here last Feb 23.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested two other suspects, a man and a woman, both aged 35, at Traffic Garden and Taman Chung Hua, respectively, last Sunday.

Both of them are in remand until tomorrow.

To date, 23 people, comprising 18 men and five women, have come forward to lodge police reports on the case.

Recently it was reported that the 47 Malaysians were detained in Cambodia since Dec 11 last year on charges of cheating, initiating and carrying out illegal online gambling activities.

All 4, including 40 from Sarawak, were released after it was found that they were duped by a job agency syndicate. — Bernama