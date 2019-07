KUALA LUMPUR: Eight of nine persons arrested on July 17 over allegations that they had accepted bribes to release illegal immigrants, have had their remand extended by another five days.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was granted an order today to keep the eight — a deputy public prosecutor (DPP), a lawyer and six policemen — in custody.

Another policeman who was also arrested has been released, according to MACC deputy commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 16(A)(B) of the MACC Act for bribery.

The cops still in remand are of various ranks, including a corporal and a sergeant.

“We can’t speculate anything at the moment, as this is a big case,“ he told reporters after attending the Regional Workshop Promoting Beneficial Ownership Transparency in Southeast Asia here today.

theSun reported last Thursday that the MACC team laid an ambush at about 6.30pm on July 17 after receiving a tip-off that the suspects had colluded to facilitate the release of nine illegal immigrants in custody.

It is learnt that the raiding party found RM17,500 in the possession of the lawyer, purportedly to pay off the police officers and the DPP.

MACC officers also recovered about RM82,000 from the DPP when he was arrested at his office at the sessions court here.

Sources said MACC investigators believed the cash found on the DPP were kickbacks he had received.

Five of the policemen arrested were officers investigating the immigrants for illegal entry while the sixth policeman was in charge of the court lock-up. — Bernama