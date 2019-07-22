Remand order against DPP and lawyer to be extended: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order against a Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) and a lawyer is expected to be extended after they were detained last week, for taking bribes to secure the release of illegal immigrants held by the authorities in Kuala Kubu Baru, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

He said the matter is being looked at seriously, as six police officers with various ranks were also arrested after the anti-graft body received a tip-off that the suspects had colluded to facilitate the release of nine illegal immigrants in custody.

“The six policemen might be released today but our men (MACC personnel) are working with the Kuala Kubu Baru magistrate’s court to extend the remand status of the DPP and the lawyer.

“We can’t speculate anything at the moment, as this is a big case,” he told reporters after attending the Regional Workshop Promoting Beneficial Ownership Transparency in Southeast Asia here today.

theSun on Thursday reported that the MACC team laid an ambush at about 6.30pm on July 17 after receiving a tip-off that the suspects had colluded to facilitate the release of nine illegal immigrants in custody.

It is learnt that the raiding party found RM17,500 in the possession of the lawyer during his arrest, which was purportedly to pay off the police officers and the DPP.

MACC officers also recovered about RM82,000 from the DPP during his arrest at his office at the sessions court here.

Sources said MACC investigators believe the cash found on the DPP were kickbacks he had received.

Five of the arrested policemen are the investigating officers probing the case on the illegal immigrants while the sixth policeman was in charge of the court’s lock-up.

The suspects were remanded until today.