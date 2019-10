MALACCA: The remand order for a Singaporean who is being investigated for murder has been extended seven days to Oct 25.

The suspect was detained following the discovery of eight human body parts, believed to be that of more than one person, in the bushes in Kampung Ladang, Krubong.

Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi issued the remand order after allowing the police application for it to help in the investigations into the case.

On Oct 10, police found at least eight incomplete human body parts belonging to more than one person, believed to be murder victims, strewn in the bushes.

Last Saturday, Malacca Police Chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim was reported to have said that police did not discount the possibility that the body parts belonged to two members of a family as mentioned in a report which went viral on the social media since Oct 11.

Since then, a Singaporean man has been detained by the Singaporean police and the suspect handed over to the Malaysian police to help in the investigations.

The suspect was previously remanded for seven days beginning Oct 12. — Bernama