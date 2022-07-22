Remand order extended for woman, man suspected of beating her husband to death

JOHOR BAHRU: The remand order against a woman suspected of beating her husband to death at Flat Nipah, Taman Daya here last week, and that of her male friend, who is suspected of being involved in the case, has been extended for six days from today.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the order was extended by Court Registrar Dhilip Nair.

“The remand order for both suspects is extended to next week until July 28, he said when contacted today.

In the incident last Friday, a 44-year-old self-employed man was found dead with injuries on the face and head, believed to have been hit by a blunt object.

Following the incident, the police arrested a woman, believed to be the victim’s wife who tested positive for drugs.

Her male friend, aged 52, was arrested in Majidee a few hours later. - Bernama