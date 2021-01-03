Remand order for 22 online scam suspects extended for 3 days

IPOH: The remand for 22 individuals detained following the discovery of an online scam syndicate during a raid on a house here on Dec 28 has been extended to next Tuesday.

Perak Commercial Crimes Investigation Department chief Supt Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the suspects, 19 men and three women, aged 20 to 46, would be remanded for an additional three days to facilitate further investigations.

“Today, police made a remand application at the Ipoh Magistrate Court after the four-day remand since Dec 29 ended,” he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

In a raid between 7am and 4pm based on intelligence and information from the public, the police seized various items, including two cars, three laptops, 47 mobile phones, 12 passports and 37 sets of scripts.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and action will also be taken under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959. — Bernama