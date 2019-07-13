Remand order for teenage couple extended

TAIPING: The remand order for teenage couple linked to the murder of a form four student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan King Edward VII, has been extended for another six days from today.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the remand order extension for both teens were issued by magistrate Norhidayati Mohammad Nasroh to facilitate investigations.

The remand period of two suspects expires today.

On Monday, a 14-year-old female suspect, who is also the victim’s sister, and her 15-year-old boyfriend were remanded for six days to assist in the murder case.

On Sunday, the body of S. Sritharan, 16, was found dumped in the backyard of an empty house near his house at Taman Glenview, Kamunting, at 12.18pm. - Bernama