KUALA TERENGGANU: The remand order applications for foreign fishermen detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will only be done via video conferencing instead of in court as previously.

Terengganu Maritime director, Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the move was taken to prevent Covid-19 infection due to not knowing the health status of the foreign fishermen.

“Applying for remand order through video conferencing by the MMEA is the first in Terengganu, including in the case of the detention of two Vietnamese fishing boats together with the skippers and 27 crew members last Saturday,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Muhammad Suffi said MMEA had always implemented a stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) when arresting foreign fishermen who encroached upon the country’s waters.

He added that health screening was conducted on the detainees while at sea and also at the MMEA jetty nearby. — Bernama