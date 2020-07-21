Remedial works on Jalan Taman U Thant sinkholes ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works on the two sinkholes that caused parts of Jalan Taman U Thant here to collapse on Sunday are being carried out.

The matter was confirmed by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) operations room when contacted by Bernama today and the works are expected to complete soon.

The sinkholes occurred about 30m from each other at Residensi 16.

Checks by Bernama saw seven workers and an excavator on site, working to fill the three-metre deep holes.

Apart from that, the pipe that was damaged in the incident had been repaired and water supply in the area has been restored.

On July 19, the road leading to Residensi 16, Jalan Taman U Thant was closed to the public following a sinkhole incident and a wall caving in, which was reported at 3.30pm. The second sinkhole appeared two hours later.

The sinkholes were believed to be caused by a broken pipe but investigations are ongoing to identify other possible causes of the incident. - Bernama