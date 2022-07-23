Remember Dewan Rakyat’s etiquette when debating

PETALING JAYA: The actions by several MPs who utter abusive and vulgar words while debating in the Parliament is a serious matter, said National Eminent Journalist Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar.

He said such action had worsened the public’s perception of the institution.

“Saying this took place due to provocation and the likes are not reasonable. Every MP should know the rules and manners of arguing or debating in Parliament.

“In schools, we were taught about manners and discipline. After all, at this time, the public perception of MPs is at the lowest, so such actions are definitely not appropriate,” he told Sinar Harian recently.

Last week, a commotion broke out in Parliament due to Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak)’s comments when the other MPs debated the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.

Tajuddin had allegedly uttered vulgar words as he responded to Teo Nie Ching’s (PH-Kulai) statements that he had always made sexist statements to female MPs.