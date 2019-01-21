Remember Karpal and Nik Aziz, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Remember Karpal Singh and Tok Guru Nik Aziz on Thaipusam as two great icons for a New Malaysia that Pakatan Harapan (PH) wants to build after the last general election, Lim Kit Siang said today.

“On Thaipusam Day in 2013, Karpal Singh had a visit at his home from Tok Guru Nik Aziz Nik Mat,” the DAP adviser said in a statement today.

“The then-mentri besar of Kelantan and mursyidul am (spiritual leader) of PAS celebrated his own 82nd birthday in Karpal’s home and offered him a slice of his birthday cake.”

Even Utusan Malaysia gave a frontpage coverage on this, with the heading: ‘Hari jadi Nik Aziz di raikan dirumah Karpal Singh’ (Nik Aziz’s birthday celebrated in Karpal Singh’s home), Lim said.

“And Karpal Singh had this to say: ‘It was nice of him to come. We have our differences but we get along. My feelings even before this have been quite warm. He is one of those people whom you cannot hate, he exudes friendliness,’” Lim said.

“That birthday meeting was one of the last spectacular moments of Karpal Singh that Malaysians remember. His struggle was cut short three months later, in a fatal road accident.

“Nik Aziz posted on his Facebook on Karpal’s passing: “Perginya seorang tokoh yang berprinsip”.”

The DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri said Nik Aziz and Karpal should be the example for all Malaysians to promote harmony, goodwill and tolerance among Malaysians across race, religion and culture in a New Malaysia so that Malaysia can be a model of peaceful multi-religious diversity for the world but also a showcase to the world to dismantle walls of misunderstanding, hatred and intolerance among religions and to build bridges of understanding, harmony and tolerance among different faiths.