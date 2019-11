SEREMBAN: The magistrate’s court here today fixed Dec 9 for remention of the case involving a stockbroker, Tan Kian Ngip, who was charged with murdering two senior citizens on July 24 this year.

Magistrates Mahyun Yusof and V. Vanita, who presided over the case in two separate courts, fixed the date, after deputy public prosecutors Mas Syafiqah Mahroob and Nur’atiqah Sapari informed the court that the prosecution was still awaiting the post-mortem reports.

Tan, 40, is accused of stabbing two victims, Eng Chong Hwa, 67, and Tan Kim Joo, 73, to death at a house in Jalan Melati 21, Taman Desa Melati, Nilai, between 4pm and 7.45pm on July 24 this year.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Meanwhile, in a related case involving three others, Lim Boon Ee, 35, Kek Yiing Haur, 41, and Huen Kok Chou, 37, who were jointly charged with disposing of the knife used by Tan in the alleged offence, the court fixed Dec 4 fixed for remention.

All of them were charged under Section 201 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine, if convicted. — Bernama