PETALING JAYA: Imparting knowledge remotely remains a great challenge and educators have to constantly review their methods to ensure effectiveness.

Prof Omar Yaakob, who chairs the council of professors at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, said institutions of higher learning should first understand that they are not delivering online teaching and learning in the traditional sense.

“It is more like emergency remote teaching (ERT),” Omar told theSun.

He was commenting on an announcement by the Higher Education Ministry that teaching and learning at the tertiary level will continue online until the end of the year.

Omar cautioned educators against underestimating the difficulties in transforming in-class face-to-face delivery into ERT teaching mode in the new normal.

He said lecturers should take into consideration the limitations and challenges faced by students and tailor the ERT process accordingly.

Infrastructure limitations could force institutions to cut down on data usage, said Omar.

“For instance, instead of video files, they could change to audio files.

“However, if videos are mandatory, reduce the file size to its minimum.”

In addition, Omar said educators could vary the way they impart knowledge by incorporating off-line or less data-driven activities.

He said it is also important to ensure that no one is left behind.

“Special attention should be given to more vulnerable students, those who are academically below average and those with special needs,” he added.

Read the story in our iPaper. Click on the link below:

Remote teaching a challenge for lecturers