Remove barriers to enable more women to participate in labour market — Nor Mohamed

KUALA LUMPUR: The flexible work arrangement, care work support, men’s involvement in childcare and the removal of policies that could threaten women’s opportunities to join the labour force can help boost their growth in the labour market.

Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) chairman Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop said at present, the participation rate of women in the labour market was lower at 55 percent compared to men at 88 percent.

“Although work is an option, government policy can play a role in giving more space to women who want to work but face certain constraints and obstacles,“ he said during a virtual media briefing session on the publication of KRI’s “Work in an Evolving Malaysia: The State of Households 2020 Part II”, today.

Nor Mohamed said overall, the unemployment rate in Malaysia was at 4.7 percent in August 2020, but far exceeded the average level of 3.0-4.0 percent previously.

“Although the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in August 2020, looking at the unemployment statistics alone can obscure the real market situation because some workers have to work part-time for survival even though they actually want to work full time.

“Meanwhile, among those who are self-employed, many have also lost their livelihoods,“ he said.

Nor Mohamed said apart from self-employed workers, labour market instability also had a greater impact on the youths due to the high unemployment rate.

“If the lack of work experience is a stumbling block for youths to get jobs, initiatives should be provided to give them work experience through apprenticeships or internships, as well as provide incentives to employers to employ these youths and further increase their marketability opportunities,“ he said. — Bernama