Renowned film director Mamat Khalid dies aged 58

IPOH: Renowned film director Mamat Khalid died at 12.30 am yesterday at the Slim River Hospital. He was 58.

This was confirmed by Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretar-general Hafiz Nafiah.

“He collapsed at the Sarang Art Hub cafe in Tanjung Malim before being taken to the Slim River Hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” he said in a brief WhatsApp message to Bernama.

The cause of death is not known but it is believed to be due to a heart attack.

Apart from devoting his time to the film industry, he is also the owner of the Sarang Art Hub cafe, which he opened in Tanjung Malim in 2016.

Mamat, or his real name Mohamad Mohamad Khalid, was a scriptwriter and film director as well as the younger brother of famous Malaysian cartoonist Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid, who is better known as Lat.

Mamat, who was born in Ipoh, is survived by his wife Hasmah Hassan; three sons Mohd Khalid Amen Mohamad, Mohd Khalid Adam Mohamad and Mohd Khalid Zaffa Mohamad; and two daughters Sara Mohamad and Nurhassanah Mohamad.

Among his more well-known films are Zombi Kampung Pisang, Hantu Kak Limah, Rock and 18 Puasa di Kampong Pisang, which struck a chord with fans of the comedy and family entertainment genre.-Bernama