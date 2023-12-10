PETALING JAYA: It seems there is nothing that scammers will not do to fleece people of their money. Such unscrpulous individuals are now using house rental scams on cash-strapped university students.

Relating her experience with such a scammer, Nur Aina Nabilah Zulkarnain, a third-year sports science student at a public university said during her second year of studies, her housemates and she were on the lookout for a house to rent near their campus.

“Our university prioritises providing hostels to first-year students. So, after a month of searching, I saw a post in a Facebook community group. Without wasting time, I promptly responded to the post to secure the house.”

Nur Aina said when she compared the rent with similar properties, nine of her potential housemates found it reasonable.

“The asking rent for the single-storey house near campus was RM1,000 and we planned to share it among ourselves. However, before allowing me to even view the property, the landlord insisted on a three-plus-one month upfront payment, which came to about RM4,000.

“I explained to him that we were students and unable to pay the amount. But he insisted, saying there were other students keen to book it and if I took too long, he would offer it to someone else.”

Falling for the trap, Nur Aina transferred the money, only to realise she was scammed as she later found out the property was owned by someone else.

Private university student Rubini Selvakumaran, 22, also expressed frustration at losing RM950 to a person impersonating the owner of a unit she was keen to rent.

“He assured me that the property was in high demand and asked for payment after showing me the outside of the property. He then said the belongings of the previous tenants were still there, so he couldn’t let me enter the house for safety reasons.

“I thought I could trust him since he provided photos and showed me the property, albeit just the outside, but I was wrong,” she said.

A senior lecturer at a private university, Assoc Prof Dr Hindumathie Panirselvam, said numerous students have fallen victim to similar scams, with individuals posing as landlords who refused to allow inside viewing of the properties.

“The repercussions of these scams are far-reaching and students who fall prey to them lose their hard-earned money and face major setbacks in securing suitable accommodation.

“The emotional toll resulting from feeling violated and deceived can negatively impact the overall well-being and academic performance of these students,” she said.

Hindumathie emphasised that universities, law enforcement agencies and student representative councils must work together to raise awareness and implement preventive measures to protect students from such fraud.

“Students need to be sceptical of any requests for upfront payments before viewing properties for rent. They should thoroughly check for any potential red flags before entering into financial agreements.

“In some universities, workshops and information sessions are being organised by student representative councils to help students identify such housing scams.”

Hindumathie also said as housing rental scams targeting university students continue to rise, students and landlords must remain vigilant.

She added that landlords must play an active role in ensuring the safety and well-being of their prospective tenants. Implementing strict verification processes when advertising properties for rent could also help eliminate potential scammers.

“Increased transparency, such as providing direct contact information and scheduling viewings, can instil trust and confidence in prospective tenants.

“By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, students can avoid falling victim to deceitful schemes, ensuring a safe and secure housing experience throughout their academic journey,” she said.