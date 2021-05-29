Rental waiver for Pasar Harian Selayang traders until year-end - Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The rental for traders at the Pasar Harian Selayang wet market here will be waived until the end of the year to ease their financial burden, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) .

He said this would benefit the traders who will begin operating fully at the market’s new building from Tuesday.

“I received applications to reduce the rental rate. We decided to waive the rent until the year-end. Hopefully, this would help the traders,” he said in his Twitter account today.

The temporary market will cease operations on Monday.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the implementation of the MyMedic@Wilayah Mobile Vaccine Trucks initiative as an alternative to existing vaccination centres would be continued during the two-week nationwide total lockdown from June 1. - Bernama