Reopening of Johor National Parks will revive tourism sector, help locals - Tunku Idris

JOHOR BAHRU: The reopening of the national parks in Johor on Nov 1 will revive the state’s tourism sector as well as help to improve the economy of the locals, said Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim.

Tunku Idris, who is also the Royal Patron of the Johor National Parks Corporation (PTNJ) said the state’s national parks are rich in biodiversity, making them among the country’s popular tourist destinations that offer attractive eco-tourism locations with various activities that that can be done with family, friends and in groups.

“I highly encourage members of the public to enjoy the natural beauty of the state of Johor at these national parks.

“The arrival of visitors not only benefits the people as it also brings income to PTNJ to continue its environmental conservation efforts,“ said Tunku Idris via a post on The Royal Johor’s Facebook page today.

He said after being closed for almost six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the news about the reopening is much-awaited by the public.

However, he said he hoped visitors would comply with the conditions set by PTNJ and always be mindful of their health and safety.

“At the same time, together we should maintain the cleanliness and beauty of Johor national parks,“ said Tunku Idris.- Bernama