Reopening of preschools, kindergartens to go ahead as scheduled

IPOH: The reopening of preschools and kindergartens on July 1 will not be postponed, said Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said this was because the decision was made following requests from parents who have to return to work and need to send their children to preschool or kindergarten.

“(The reopening of preschools and kindergartens) should go ahead as scheduled ... if there are preschools that face any problems, we will try to resolve them.

“The preparations have also been made,” he told reporters after observing preparations for the reopening of school session at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Convent here today.

Present was Perak Education Department director, Dr Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali.

Yesterday, the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) urged the government to postpone the reopening of preschools and kindergartens scheduled for July 1.

Its president Aminudin Awang said most pre-schools and kindergartens were not prepared for operations due to the constraints on infrastructure to meet the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

Meanwhile, Dr Mah said preparations for the reopening of school session which will begin tomorrow, are running smoothly.

“We will continue to visit other schools to ensure they are prepared for the reopening of the school session,” he said. — Bernama