PETALING JAYA: The upcoming 2021-2022 school session will be deferred by a week due to the floods.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said the third term will now start on Jan 9, 2022, for schools in Group A and Jan 10, 2022, for schools in Group B. Group A comprises schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu while Group B comprises schools in other states and the federal territories.

The term was initially scheduled to begin from Jan 2 onwards.