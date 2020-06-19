Reopening of swimming pools for training on June 25

PUTRAJAYA: The reopening of swimming pools for training is allowed beginning June 25 subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) which will be announced by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said non-contact training activities including platform diving and diving by session and is subject to the limit on the number of people at any one time based on the pool’s capacity.

He said, the permisson is given to national, state as well as club and swimming academy athletes involved in training programmes and also for participants of training programmes by stages such as the learning to swim programme.

“Participants should follow the SOP to be announced by Youth and Sports Ministry such as registration using the MySejahtera apps, three to five metres social distancing and others,” he said in a media conference after the special ministerial meeting on the Movement Control Order here today.

Ismail Sabri said swimming pool operators, swimming clubs and academies should register their reopening notifications with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on https://notification.miti.gov.my for the purpose of SOP compliance and monitoring by KBS.

He said for private swimming pools at residence, hotels, and clubs, approval has given subject to the swimming pool SOP which would be announced later.

“The National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH) is fine tunning the SOP and it would be announced before members of the public are allowed to patronise public swimming pools.

“Among the conditions is the provision of life guard to ensure the safety of swimmers. The number of swimmers would limited according to the size of the pool,” he said.

Apart from that, Sabri said the sales promotion at shopping centre foyer would be allowed according to available SOP.

Commenting on the SOP for restaurants and food shops, Ismail Sabri said even though the premises were allowed to operate at full capacity, the aspect of social distancing should be adhered to.

“So long as it can comply with the social distancing SOP, we will not limit the number of individuals on one table. For example, if they are from the same family, they can sit together based on social distancing condition,” he said.

On organising of events involving large crowd such as training, courses and completion of courses, the maximum number of participants should not be more than 250 people. — Bernama