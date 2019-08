KUANTAN: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah has directed all agencies involved to immediately repair all houses in Kampung Peramu here that were affected by the storm last night.

He said priority should also be given to the wiring aspect to reduce the risk of any accident due to such problems.

“I also hope that those tested would be patient. Repair the houses where necessary ... aid would also be given to ease everyone’s burden,” he said.

Tengku Hassanal said this when handing out contributions to the storm victims at Kampung Peramu, here today besides spending an hour to observe the damage caused by the storm.

During the visit, he was accompanied by the chairman of the State Committee on Local Government and Housing Abd Rahim Muda and Kuantan District Officer Tengku Datuk Nor Asmaliza Ku Lah.

In the incident at midnight, 19 houses were affected including those with their roofs being blown away by strong winds and the ceilings damaged by the heavy rain that occurred shortly after the storm that lasted about an hour beginning at 11.45pm.

One of the victims, Roslan Ishak, 53, said most of the furniture in the house were damaged in the incident, after heavy rain fell through the roof of the house that had been blown away.

However, the fisherman was thankful that his wife and eight children who were at home during the storm were safe.

“I heard a loud noise like something falling on the roof of the house and when I looked up I saw that there was no longer any roof. He sought for divine intervention through the “azan” and immediately switched off the main electrical switch.

“I endeavoured to save the important documents and equipment that could be easily carried to the section of the house that still had the roof but not many could be saved as everything happened in a flash,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tengku Nor Asmaliza said he would immediately activate the Kuantan District Disaster Fund and pay those who were affected according to the damage suffered. — Bernama