Repair work at communication tower in Kemaman completed on Saturday — Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair work on the communication network tower involving the communication cabin at Menara Felda Seberang Tayor, Kemaman, in Terengganu, which caught fire on Aug 30, was completed on Saturday.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix), in his tweet today said that the repairs were successfully done two days earlier than scheduled.

“This will allow local users to enjoy the communication network and Internet coverage as usual. I thank the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and all service providers involved who were committed to carrying out repair work on the communication tower as soon as possible,” he said.

On Aug 31, MCMC through a statement said that the cabin of the communication tower at Menara Felda Seberang Tayor caught fire at 5.58pm on Aug 30.

The tower owned by Desabina Industries Sdn Bhd is used by network providers Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile.

Damage to the tower equipment caused service disruptions in several connected towers, namely in Felda Air Puteh, Lubuk Lesong, Kampung Paman, Ladang Boustead, Kampung Pasir Gajah, Kampung Lubuk Lesung, Kampung Pasir Semut, Kampung Tebak and Kampung Teladas. — Bernama