Repair works at LRT, MRT, monorail stations to be completed by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works on escalators and lifts which have broken down at several light rail transit (LRT), mass rapid transit (MRT) and monorail stations are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd in a statement today informed that the elevator and escalator repairs are subject to the receipt and delivery of spare parts from the original manufacturer (OEM) in Shanghai, China and would be carried out in stages.

The service operator said the first batch is expected to arrive this month, the second batch in mid-November and the third batch two weeks later, involving 87 handrail units and 37 escalator step chain units .

“Rapid Rail is aware of the escalator and elevator breakdowns at several train stations and follow up action would be taken.

“We will inform of the status update of the repair and installation works via the mass media and our social media channels,“ read the statement.

As of yesterday (Oct 14), 22 of the 362 elevator units are not functioning while 49 out of 707 escalators are out of order.

The company explained that as a long-term measure, it has implemented a condition-based maintenance programme in which regular maintenance is performed when certain indicators show signs of decreasing performance or upcoming failure.

Based on the programme, Rapid Rail has also ordered 192 handrail units and 22 step chain units that would be required at all routes. - Bernama