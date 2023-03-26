Repair works at six Segamat health facilities to be completed within six months

SEGAMAT: Repair works at six health facilities in Johor which were severely affected by the floods, are expected to be completed within six months.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the six facilities were Chaah health clinic and five rural clinics in Kampung Tengah, Kampung Jawa, Kampung Jabi, Tenang Station and Desa Temu Jodoh, all in Segamat.

“The total damage is estimated at RM1.8 million and the cost of repairing all these facilities is estimated at RM750,000.

“The amount (of allocation for) this purpose has been approved,” she told reporters after visiting Kampung Tengah rural clinic, here, today.

When asked if there are any facilities that are currently being considered for relocation following the risk of the disaster, she said that thus far, only Kampung Tengah rural clinic has been identified to be relocated to a new area.

“In Kampung Tengah, the clinic is not only exposed to flooding but it is located close to the road and there has been an accident involving a lorry.

“We have already visited a new site, three kilometres from here, which will be considered to build a new facility,” said Dr Zaliha.

When asked about the recommendation for the MOH to change the contract system for healthcare workers to a system which is independent of the Public Service Department (PSD) and the Ministry of Finance, she said the proposal could be considered.

“My comment is, that’s a good point of view. We can consider it but it’s not something that can be implemented quickly because it involves the service ecosystem itself,” said the Sekijang Member of Parliament.

On Friday, Public Health Physician and Epidemiologist, Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar urged MOH to change the system of contract healthcare workers if the ministry wants to improve the quality of the sector.

According to Dr Zainal, the government needs to create an independent system so that the welfare of the group can be improved.

A total of 6,036 medical officers and 890 MOH specialists were reported to have resigned, from 2018 to 2022. - Bernama